Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result expected today, here's how to download
exam results

SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result expected today, here's how to download

SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination on Friday, February 26.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Candidates who taken the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examinations 2019 Paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in after they are announced.(HT File)

SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination on Friday, February 26. Candidates who taken the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examinations 2019 Paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in, after they are announced.

SSC JE 2019 Tier 1 examination were held from October 27-31 across India. However, for candidates who had opted for the centres in Bihar, the examination was held on December 11, 2020.

SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result: Steps to check after it is announced

1) Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

2) Click on the link for, 'SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result' in the latest news section

3) A login page may open or result pdf pages may be there with names of shortlisted candidates

4) Key in your credentials to login, if required, or check it on the pdf pages

5) Take a printout of the SSC JEE Paper 1 result for future reference

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result expected today, here's how to download

SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020 likely to be declared today, here's how to check

CTET results 2021 declared at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to check

BSSC Mains Inter Level result 2014 declared, check list of qualified candidates

Candidates who have cleared the SSC JE paper 1 examination are eligible for Paper II, which is scheduled to be held on March 21.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had in December released the answer keys for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination 2019. Candidates were given opportunity to raise objections against the answer keys.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc results exam result sarkari naukri govt jobs

Related Stories

exam results

SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020 likely to be declared today, here's how to check

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:39 PM IST
competitive exams

CBSE CTET Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check

UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:43 PM IST
exam results

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result declared, here's how to check

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:31 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP