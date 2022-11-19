SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022 result out for Matriculation, HS levels

SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022 Result: Staff Selection Commission has announced SSC Phase-X/2022 Selection Posts Examination result for Matriculation (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts. Those who appeared in these examinations can view their results on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Phase X/2022 exam was held from August 1 to 5 at exam centres across the country.

A total of 5,55,011 candidates applied for SSC Phase X/2022 in Matriculation level and 3,75,662 candidates applied for Higher Secondary level.

In Matriculation level, 9,482 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the selection process while 10,289 have qualified in HS level.

Cut-off marks for different categories are:

(i) UR: 35% (70 marks)

(ii) OBC/EWS: 30% (60 marks)

(iii) All other reserved categories: 25% ( 50 marks)

SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022 result for HS level

SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022 result for Matriculation level

For more information regarding these results, candidates can check the notifications given on the SSC website.