SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 declared for Paper II, check result here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 for Paper II. Candidates who have appeared for Paper II written examination can check their result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. All the qualified candidates will have to appear for the medical examination to be conducted by the Commission.

Candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks for Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (50 marks and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in Medical Examination.

Based upon the number of tentative vacancies and the number of candidates appeared in Paper-II, the Commission has fixed a uniform ratio of 1:3 (vacancy : candidates) for qualifying candidates in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination, wherever available, read the notice.

The Commission will share the schedule of medical examination to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination. The other details will also be available to candidates on the official site of SSC.