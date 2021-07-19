TN HSC 12th results 2021 declared, Here are the highlights of TN +2 result

The TN 12th result has been released on July 19 at 11 am. Students can check the Class 12 result using their roll number and date of birth details on the official website tnresults.nic.in. This year, TN class 12th result has been prepared on the basis of a different evaluation method as board exams could not be held due to sudden surge spike in COVID-19 cases.

Class 12 students, who could not appear for exams, would be given marks on the basis of what they obtained in their class 10. 50% weightage in class 12 marks would be given to class 10 board exam marks, the state government has said.

Students can get the TN class 12 result related documents from DigiLocker. DigiLocker is a secure cloud based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates. Students who do not have an account in DigiLocker should create one.