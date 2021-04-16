Home / Education / Exam Results / TNUSRB SI Final Result 2019 declared, check result and cut off marks here
exam results

TNUSRB SI Final Result 2019 declared, check result and cut off marks here

TNUSRB SI Final Result 2019 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of TNUSRB on tnusrbonline.org. Direct link to check result given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 07:52 AM IST
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board has declared TNUSRB SI Final Result 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the written test followed by PMT/ PET and viva-voca for Sub- Inspector posts can check the provisional selection list on the official site of TNUSRB on tnusrbonline.org. The Board has also released the cut-off marks for all categories.

The viva-voca was conducted from February 23 to March 2, 2021. Candidates who had appeared for the interview round can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

TNUSRB SI Final Result 2019: How to check

• Visit the official site of TNUSRB on tnusrbonline.org.

• Click on TNUSRB SI Final Result 2019 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are provisionally selected for the post of Sub Inspector of Police (TK, AR, and TSP) on the basis of marks scored in the written exam followed by PMT/ PET, viva voca, and special marks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 declared, direct link to check result here

NATA 2021 results to be announced by April 20: Notification

Anna University Result 2020 for Nov-Dec Regular exams released, check here

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 969 posts of Sub Inspector out of which 660 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector of Police (TK), 276 are for Sub-Inspector of Police (AR) and 33 are for Sub-Inspector of Police (TSP).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tnusrb si tnusrb result tnusrb police exam result
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP