Tripura NEET UG Counselling round 1 allotment result out at dme.tripura.gov.in

exam results
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:09 PM IST

DME Tripura has released the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional seat allotment result.

Tripura NEET UG Counselling round 1 allotment result out at dme.tripura.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura has released the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional seat allotment result. Candidates can check Tripura NEET UG counselling round 1 result at dme.tripura.gov.in.

Candidates allotted seats can report to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Agartala with all the required documents from October 31 till November 3. The admission of the allotted candidates will be conducted from November 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022.

Direct link to check provisional seat allotment list

Tripura NEET UG round 1 allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at dme.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Provisional Allotment result of Round-1 of Tripura State NEET UG 2022 Counselling as prepared by NIC, Tripura Unit Agartala”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check your name, roll number and status in the allotment PDF

Download and take print out of Tripura NEET UG allotment result 2022 for future reference.

