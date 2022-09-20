TS CPGET Result 2022 live: CPGET result out at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link here

Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced the result of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 on September 20. The result will be available on the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates can check their TS CPGET 2022 score card through their Hall ticket number, Registration number, and date of Birth.

“TS CPGET-2022 results will be released on 20-09-2022 by Prof. R. Libadri, Charmin, TSCHE”, reads the official website of TSCHE.

CPGET – 2022 is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.