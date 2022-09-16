Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:10 PM IST

TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment results will be releasing today.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Degree Online Services or TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment results will be releasing today, on September 16, 2022. Candidates can check the TS DOST phase 3 allotment result at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates must complete online self-reporting by September 22 following the seat allocation procedure. Students Orientation in the College will be conducted from September 23 to September 30. The classes for Semester 1 will commence from October 1.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the seat allotment result

Check the result

Take print out for future reference.

