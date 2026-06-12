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TS ICET Result 2026 declared at icet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to check rank card here

TS ICET Result 2026 has been declared and is available at icet.tgche.ac.in. The direct link to check rank card is given here. 

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 04:09 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Telangana Council of Higher Education has declared TS ICET Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can check the rank card through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

TS ICET Result 2026 declared at icet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to check rank card here

The TS ICET examination was held on May 13 and 14, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts on May 13- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. On May 14, the exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

All those candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the results through the simple steps given below.

Direct link to check TS ICET Result 2026

TS ICET Result 2026: How to check

1. Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS ICET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

The Candidates will be given State-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TG ICET-2026. Rank obtained in TG ICET 2026 is valid for the Academic Year 2026-27 only.

Mere qualifying in the entrance test does not entitle a candidate for admission to the MBA/ MCA programme. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG ICET.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Home / Education News / Exam Results / TS ICET Result 2026 declared at icet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to check rank card here
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