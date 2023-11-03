Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS SET Answer Key 2023: Where, how to download provisional answer keys

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2023 02:12 PM IST

TS SET Answer Key 2023 will be released in due course of time. Know where and how to download answer keys here.

Osmania University, Hyderabad will release TS SET Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. The provisional answer key for Telangana State Eligibility Test when released can be downloaded by candidates from the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.

TS SET Answer Key 2023: Where, how to download provisional answer keys

The written examination was conducted on October 28, 29, and 30, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. The test consisted of two papers on objective-type questions and the duration of each paper was three hours. Paper 1 had 50 objective-type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks and Paper 2 had 100 objective-type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks.

TS SET Answer Key 2023: Where, how to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.
  • Click on TS SET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Once the answer key is out, the objection window will also open. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against it by paying the processing fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS SET.

hyderabad osmania university answer key
