UGC NET 2023 final answer key out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 06, 2023 07:10 PM IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) final answer key for the December 2022 session. Candidates can check the provisional final answer keys on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December exam was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. The exam was conducted from February 21 to March 16. The provisional UGC NET 2023 answer key was published on March 23.

Here's the direct link to check

UGC NET 2023: Steps to check the Final provisional answer keys

Visit the UGC NET official websites at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “UGC – NET DECEMBER 2022 – FINAL PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the print for future reference.

Topics
ugc net december answer key
