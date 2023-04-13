UGC NET Result 2023 Live: December results today, UGC chief confirms

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: The wait of over 8 lakh candidates for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test result or UGC NET result 2023 will be over today. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed when UGC NET December 2022 results will be announced.

“NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in,” Kumar tweeted on April 12.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in. Candidates can check their marks using application number and date of birth. The final provisional answer key was released last month.

Around 8,34,537 candidates took the exam for 83 subjects in the December 2022 cycle, which was held in five phases between February 21 and March 16.

