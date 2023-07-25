UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA UGC NET results awaited at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET result 2023 live updates: National Testing Agency will declare UGC NET result 2023 likely on July 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 can check the results through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The date of release of results was announced by UGC Chairman on. his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change.”

The exam was held in two phases – first phase from June 13 to 17 and the second one from June 19 to 22, 2023. UGC NET June exam was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. This time, a total of 6,39,069 candidates were eligible for the exam.

NTA released the provisional answer key of UGC NET June 2023 on July 6, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till July 8, 2023. The final answer key has not been released and will be released along with the results. Follow the blog for latest updates on UGC NET results, direct link, cut offs and other details.