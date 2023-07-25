UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA UGC NET results awaited at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- UGC NET result 2023 live updates: NTA UGC NET results is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UGC NET result 2023 live updates: National Testing Agency will declare UGC NET result 2023 likely on July 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 can check the results through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The date of release of results was announced by UGC Chairman on. his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change.”
The exam was held in two phases – first phase from June 13 to 17 and the second one from June 19 to 22, 2023. UGC NET June exam was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. This time, a total of 6,39,069 candidates were eligible for the exam.
NTA released the provisional answer key of UGC NET June 2023 on July 6, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till July 8, 2023. The final answer key has not been released and will be released along with the results. Follow the blog for latest updates on UGC NET results, direct link, cut offs and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:59 PM
UGC NET June 2023 result: Check result using their log in details
Candidates can check their results on NTA websites using their log in details.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:57 PM
UGC NET June result 2023: Websites to check
nta.ac.in
ntaresults.nic.in
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:54 PM
UGC NET result 2023: Steps to check scores online
Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:50 PM
UGC NET result 2023 answer key
NTA released the provisional answer key of UGC NET June 2023 on July 6, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till July 8, 2023. The final answer key has not been released and will be released along with the results.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:47 PM
UGC NET result 2023 direct link
UGC NET result 2023 direct link will be available when results are declared. The link will be available on nta.ac.in and also on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:44 PM
UGC NET result 2023 expected date: July 26 or July 27
UGC NET result 2023 expected date is July 26 or July 27, 2023.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:42 PM
NTA UGC NET result 2023: Exam dates
The exam was held in two phases – first phase from June 13 to 17 and the second one from June 19 to 22, 2023.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:40 PM
UGC NET result date 2023: JRF eligibility
To be considered for ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’ positions, candidates must have appeared in both papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both papers taken together (35% for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwD and third gender).
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:37 PM
UGC NET result 2023: How to check
Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Click on the link to check scorecards of UGC NET Dec 2022 and June 2023 merged cycles.
On the login page, enter your application number and date of birth.
Submit and check scorecard. Save a copy for later use.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:34 PM
UGC NET June 2023 result date: Official update
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:30 PM
UGC NET June Result 2023: Where to check
Once published, candidates can check UGC NET result on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 02:27 PM
UGC NET result 2023: Date and Time
Date: July 26 or July 27, 2023
Time: Not updated