UGC NET Result 2025 Live: NTA UGC NET scorecard, cut off, final answer key released, check here
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Result 2025 on July 21, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The examination was held from June 25 to June 29, 2025 in 10 shifts. The exam was held in 285 cities across the country for 1019751 candidates. Out of the total number of candidates registered, 752007 candidates had appeared for the examination.
Direct link to check UGC NET scorecard 2025
Direct link to check UGC NET final answer key 2025
Direct link to check UGC NET cut off 2025
Of the total number of candidates appeared, 5269 candidates have qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor, 54,885 candidates have qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph.D and 128179 candidates have qualified for Ph.D only.
The provisional answer key was released on July 6 and the objection window was closed on July 8, 2025.
Along with the results, the final answer key and cut offs have also been released.
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Timeline of events
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: The UGC NET June examination was conducted from June 25, 2025, to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was out on the website on July 5, 2025, and the objection window was activated on July 6, 2025, to challenge the answer key by candidates. The last date to raise objection was July 8, 2025.
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Final answer key released
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: The final answer key has been released. The download link is posted above.
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: List of websites to check
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
ugcnetjun2025.ntaonline.in
nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: How to check results?
Visit official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Tab on the link UGC NET June 2025 result link
Enter your login credentials
Submit and download result for future needs
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: How many candidates qualified?
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates appeared
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: UGC-NET June 2025 Examination (Appeared candidates)
Female: 4,46,846 59.421%
Male: 3,05,122 40.574%
Third gender: 36 0.005%
Total Appeared Candidates: 7,52,007
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Number of registered candidates
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: UGC-NET June 2025 Examination (Registered) candidates:
Female 5,90,837 57.94%
Male 4,28,853 42.05%
Third gender 61 0.01%
Total Registered Candidates 10,19,751
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Cut off list out
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: The Agency has released the cut off list along with the results. The cut off list is available on the official website of UGC NET.
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: When was exam held?
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: The examination was held from June 25 to June 29, 2025 in 10 shifts. The exam was held in 285 cities across the country for 1019751 candidates.
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?
UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Result declared
