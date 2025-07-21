UGC NET Result 2025 Live: NTA UGC NET scorecard, cut off, final answer key released, check here

UGC NET Result 2025 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Result 2025 on July 21, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The examination was held from June 25 to June 29, 2025 in 10 shifts. The exam was held in 285 cities across the country for 1019751 candidates. Out of the total number of candidates registered, 752007 candidates had appeared for the examination....Read More

Direct link to check UGC NET scorecard 2025

Direct link to check UGC NET final answer key 2025

Direct link to check UGC NET cut off 2025

Of the total number of candidates appeared, 5269 candidates have qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor, 54,885 candidates have qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph.D and 128179 candidates have qualified for Ph.D only.

The provisional answer key was released on July 6 and the objection window was closed on July 8, 2025.

Along with the results, the final answer key and cut offs have also been released. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.