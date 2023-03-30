UP board results 2023 for classes 1-8 tomorrow, update on 10th, 12th results

UP Board Result 2023: Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh has directed schools in the state to announce annual results of classes 1 to 8 on March 31, 2023. As per a circular issued by the department in February, evaluation work for these classes have to be completed by today, March 30. Also read: Bihar board 10th result 2023 live updates.

UP board results 2023 for classes 1-8 tomorrow, update from UPMSP on 10th, 12th results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Annual exams for classes 1-8 in UP schools were held between March 20 and 24 and evaluation work started on March 26.

Students will get their results cum report cards at schools. These exams were held for 50 marks papers, in two shifts on all exam days.

As per the notice, students' progress to the next higher class will not be held back on the basis of these results.

Update on UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th results 2023

Meanwhile, preparations for announcing UP board 10th, 12th results are underway. Evaluation of board exam answer sheets started on March 18 and will be completed by April 1, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said.

A total of 3.19 answer sheets are being evaluated and as on March 23, evaluation work of 1,67,20,732 answer booklets was completed.

Once the process is completed, UPMSP will announce date and time for UP board results 2023. Students will be able to check their scores online on the result portal of the board – results.upmsp.edu.in.