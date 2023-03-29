Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Matric result today? See updates
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: When is Bihar Matric result? Check all the latest updates here.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: An official update on date and time for result of Matric or Class 10 final exam conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected soon. BSEB will announce this information on Facebook and Twitter. Bihar board 10th result will be available on results.biharboardonine.com and on hindustantimes.com.
BSEB Matric result will be announced at a press conference, details of which will be shared with students soon. After the press conference, the result link will be activated on the board website. If students are unable to check their results on the board’s portal, they can use the HT portal link below to view their scores.
BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2023 on HT portal.
In order to view Bihar board Matric results, students have to use their roll code and roll numbers. These details are mentioned on admit cards. When announced, students can check Bihar BSEB Matric result date and time here.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 29, 2023 08:46 AM IST
BSEB Matric result 2023: Toppers' verification
To ensure authenticity, BSEB conducts verification of board exam toppers. Their answer sheets are also re-evaluated before announcing results.
Mar 29, 2023 08:27 AM IST
Bihar Board 10th result 2023: What is mentioned on marks sheets?
On Bihar board result scorecards, these information are mentioned:
- Name and persona information of the student.
- School name.
- Board exam roll number.
- Maximum marks in a subject and marks secured by the candidate.
- Total marks in all subjects and overall marks secured by the candidate.
- Pass/fail status, division.
- Other details.
Mar 29, 2023 08:15 AM IST
BSEB Matric result 2023: Keep these details ready
Keep the following information ready to check Bihar board 10th result on the official website or HT portal:
- Your board exam roll code.
- Roll number.
Mar 29, 2023 08:01 AM IST
Bihar board 10th result 2023: Register with Hindustan Times to get update
Students can pre-register on the HT portal link given above to get SMS alert on Bihar board Matric result. The same link can be used to check scores later.
Mar 29, 2023 07:59 AM IST
Who will announce BSEB Matric result 2023?
Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar is expected to announce BSEB Matric results in a press conference organised by BSEB.
Mar 29, 2023 07:58 AM IST
Bihar board 10th result 2023: Results first, marks sheets later
On the Bihar 10th result day, students can only check their marks online. Hard copies of marks sheets will be sent to schools later.
Mar 29, 2023 07:57 AM IST
BSEB Matric result 2023: Where to check scores
- results.biharboardonline.com.
- hindustantimes.com.
Mar 29, 2023 07:41 AM IST
Bihar board 10th result 2023 date, time
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce date and time for Bihar board 10th or Matric result 2023 soon.