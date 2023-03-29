Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Matric result today? See updates

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: An official update on date and time for result of Matric or Class 10 final exam conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected soon. BSEB will announce this information on Facebook and Twitter. Bihar board 10th result will be available on results.biharboardonine.com and on hindustantimes.com.

BSEB Matric result will be announced at a press conference, details of which will be shared with students soon. After the press conference, the result link will be activated on the board website. If students are unable to check their results on the board’s portal, they can use the HT portal link below to view their scores.

BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2023 on HT portal.

In order to view Bihar board Matric results, students have to use their roll code and roll numbers. These details are mentioned on admit cards. When announced, students can check Bihar BSEB Matric result date and time here.