Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Latest updates on BSEB Matric results

Updated on Mar 31, 2023 09:03 AM IST

Bihar board 10th Resut 2023 Live Updates: BSEB will soon announce Bihar board Matric result date and time. Follow latest updates here.

ByHT Education Desk
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Wait of lakhs of students waiting for Bihar board Matric Result 2023 could be over soon. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announced Class 10th or Matric final result date and time shortly on its Facebook and Twitter pages. Bihar board 10th results will be available on results.biharboardonline.com. 

Hindustan Times will also host Bihar board Matric results. If students are unable to check their scores on the official website, they can use the HT portal link given below as an alternative method to view their scores. 

Bihar board 10th result 2023 on hindustantimes.com.

To check BSEB Matric result 2023 on results.biharboardonline.com or HT portal, students have to use their board exam roll number and roll code. This year, around 16 lakh students took the Class 10 final exam in Bihar and are now waiting for results. Bihar board 10th result 2023 date and time will be shared here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 31, 2023 09:03 AM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2023 likely to be announced by Education Minister

    Bihar Board Matric result will be announced in a press conference. The state Education Minister is expected to be present in the conference. 

  • Mar 31, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023: Where to check your scores

    1. results.biharboardonline.com
    2. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    3. hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result
  • Mar 31, 2023 08:42 AM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2023: Date, time announcement soon 

    BSEB Bihar board Matric result date and time will be announced soon. Follow all the details here.

