results.biharboardonline.com BSEB 10th or Matric result 2023 to be out soon

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 31, 2023 11:22 AM IST

BSEB 10th or Matric result 2023 releasing today, March 31, 2023 at 1.15pm. Candidates can check the results on the BSEB at results.biharboardonline.com.

Result of Matric (Class 10) final examination in Bihar will be announced today, March 31 at 1.15 pm, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced. The board will hold a press conference to formally announce these results after which links to view scores will be activated on its websites. Bihar board 10th result 2023 live updates.

Students can check their BSEB Matric result on results.biharboardonline.com. Hindustan Times will also host these results.

Bihar 10th results on Hindustan Times

If the official website crashes after the result announcement, students can use the above link to view their scores using roll code and roll number.

In the result press conference, BSEB will announce names of toppers, attendance, number of qualified students, pass percentage, etc. Dates for re-evaluation of answer sheets and compartmental exam will also be announced.

How to check Bihar board 10th result 2023

  1. Go to results.biharboardonline.bihar.com.
  2. On the home page, open the Matric result 2023 link.
  3. Enter your roll code and roll number.
  4. View result after logging in.

