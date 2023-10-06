Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / UP NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment results releasing today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment results releasing today at upneet.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 06, 2023 03:23 PM IST

UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment results to be released today

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will release the Mop Up round seat allotment results today, October 6. Candidates will be able to check the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results at upneet.gov.in.

DMET to release UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment results today

Candidates will be able to download the allotment letters for the UP NEET PG mop-up round on October 7, 9 and October 10.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The process of filling out options began on September 30 and was scheduled to end on October 3. The selection procedure was later extended till October 5.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Know how to check seat allotment result

To check the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Key in your login details

Check the Mop Up round results

Take the printout for future reference.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh board exam result exam result. results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP