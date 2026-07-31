Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has declared UP Police Constable Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable written exam can check the results through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Result 2026 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link here

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The UP Police Constable exam was held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026. The question paper consisted of objective-type questions. The written exam had 300 multiple-choice questions and lasted 2 hours. The exam consisted of the 4 subjects- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence Quotient and Reasoning Ability.

Direct link to check UP Police Constable Result 2026

UP Police Constable Result 2026: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on UP Police Constable Result 2026 link available on the home page.

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4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32679 posts in the organisation out of which 10469 posts for Constable Civil Police, 15131 posts for Constable PAC/Armed Police, 1341 posts for Constable Special Security Force, 2282 posts for Lady Constable for Women Battalion, 71 posts of Constable Mounted Police and 3385 posts of Jail Warder. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPN.