UP Police Constable Result 2026 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has declared UP Police Constable Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable written exam can check the results through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
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The UP Police Constable exam was held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026. The question paper consisted of objective-type questions. The written exam had 300 multiple-choice questions and lasted 2 hours. The exam consisted of the 4 subjects- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence Quotient and Reasoning Ability.
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
2. Click on UP Police Constable Result 2026 link available on the home page.
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3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
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3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
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4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This recruitment drive will fill up 32679 posts in the organisation out of which 10469 posts for Constable Civil Police, 15131 posts for Constable PAC/Armed Police, 1341 posts for Constable Special Security Force, 2282 posts for Lady Constable for Women Battalion, 71 posts of Constable Mounted Police and 3385 posts of Jail Warder. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPN.
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.