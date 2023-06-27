UPPSC PCS Pre result 2023 out, 4,047 candidates qualify for Mains

UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2023: A total of 4,047 candidates have qualified for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains examination 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) said on Monday, while announcing results of the Preliminary examination. Aspirants can check UPPSC PCS Pre result 2023 on the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Pre result 2023 declared on uppsc.up.nic.in(HT Representative Image)

UPPSC PCS 2023 is being conducted to fill up 254 vacancies in various state services.

This time, the Prelims exam was held for 5,65,459 candidates who had applied online. A large number of candidates skipped the test and information shared by the commission shows only 3,45,022 candidates had appeared in the exam.

The prelims exam was held in 1,241 exam centres set up in 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A separate press release will be issued regarding schedule, online application and fee for the Mains examination, UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar said in a press statement.

Information about candidates' individual marks and cut-offs of the Prelims exam will be shared on the commission's website after Final results, he added.

