UPPSC prelims results 2022 out at uppsc.up.nic.in, see list of passed candidates

UPPSC prelims results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC Prelim result 2022 on July 27, 2021. Candidates can now check the results for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service prelim exam at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 6029474 online applications were received for the preliminary examination, while a total of 329310 candidates appeared for the examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 384 vacancies.

A total of 5964 candidates have been declared qualified for the main examination. A separate press release will be issued regarding the schedule, online application process and submission of application fee for the main exam

The obtained marks and cut off marks will be declared on the official website after the declaration of the final selection results.

The UPSC preliminary exam was conducted on June 12, 2022 and the preliminary answer key was released on June 16.

Here’s how to check the result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES(MAINS) EXAM-2022” under Information Bulletin tab

The merit list will appear on your screen

Search for your roll number in the list

Check and download the result for future purposes

Click here for the direct link to the results.

