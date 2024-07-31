 UPSC CDS I Result 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check names, roll numbers here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC CDS I Result 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check names, roll numbers here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 31, 2024 06:55 PM IST

UPSC CDS I Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check names and roll numbers is given here.

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination 1 2024 can check the results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS I Result 2024 declared, direct link to check names, roll numbers here
UPSC CDS I Result 2024 declared, direct link to check names, roll numbers here

The written examination was conducted on April 21, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts-first shift from 9 am to 11 am and second shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS I Result 2024

The official notice reads, “In Continuation of the press note dated 09/05/2024 declaring the Roll number wise written result of the CDS-(I) Examination, 2024 held on 21.04.2024, the Name and Roll Number wise written result of the candidates who have qualified for admission of all four courses i.e. IMA, INA, AFA, OTA (Men) & OTA (Women) of Combined Defence Services Examination –(I) , 2024, is as under.”

CBSE CTET July result announced, direct link to check scores at ctet.nic.in

The names and roll numbers of the candidates have been released by the Commission. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC CDS I Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CDS I Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read: UPSC CMS Result 2024: Combined Medical Services Exam result out on upsc.gov.in, link here

The registration process was started on December 20 and ended on January 9, 2024. Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on for admission to various courses. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CDS I Result 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check names, roll numbers here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On