UPSC CDS I Result 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check names, roll numbers here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination 1 2024 can check the results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS I Result 2024 declared, direct link to check names, roll numbers here

The written examination was conducted on April 21, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts-first shift from 9 am to 11 am and second shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The official notice reads, “In Continuation of the press note dated 09/05/2024 declaring the Roll number wise written result of the CDS-(I) Examination, 2024 held on 21.04.2024, the Name and Roll Number wise written result of the candidates who have qualified for admission of all four courses i.e. IMA, INA, AFA, OTA (Men) & OTA (Women) of Combined Defence Services Examination –(I) , 2024, is as under.”

The names and roll numbers of the candidates have been released by the Commission. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC CDS I Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS I Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on December 20 and ended on January 9, 2024. Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on for admission to various courses. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.