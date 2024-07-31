CTET Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on announced the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in. CTET result 2024 Live Updates CBSE CTET July result announced, direct link to check scores at ctet.nic.in

To check scorecards, candidates need to use their roll numbers.

CTET result 2024: Direct link to download July scorecards

How to check CBSE CTET July exam results?

Go to ctet.nic.in.

Open the July exam scorecard download link.

Provide your roll number on the login window.

Submit it and download your scorecard.

The July edition of the teacher eligible test was held on July 7 and the and the provisional answer key was released on July 24. The extended window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on July 27.

The CBSE has also published the final answer keys.

In the answer key notification, CBSE informed that if a challenge is accepted by the board or a a mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the provisional answer key, a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded.

The test was conducted at exam centres located in 136 cities across the country. The exam was held in two shifts – paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Next, the qualified candidates have to download their marks sheets and pass certificates from DigiLocker.

The digital marks sheets and certificates will have encrypted QR codes which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

For further details, check the official website of the CBSE.