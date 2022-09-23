Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC CDS II result announced at www.upsc.gov.in, get link

Updated on Sep 23, 2022 05:22 PM IST

UPSC has announced the result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission conducted the UPSC CDS Exam II on September 4. A total of 6658 candidates qualified the UPSC CDS II Exam.

Direct link to check the UPSC CDS II Exam result

UPSC CDS 2 result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab

Now click on “Written Result (with name): Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022”

UPSC CDS 2 result merit list will appear on the screen

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

