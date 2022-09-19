UPSC NDA NA II result 2022 out at upsc.gov.in, get link here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022 on September 19. Candidates can check their results from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA Exam 2022 was held on September 4, 2022 in two shifts from 10 am onwards and from 2 pm onwards.

Here's the direct link to check the UPSC NDA 2 result.

UPSC NDA result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab

N click on “Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference