UPSC recruitment: ESIC deputy director exam results announced, check list here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for the post of deputy director in employees state insurance corporation (ESIC) in the ministry of labour and employment. Interested candidates can now check the results at the official website upsc.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recruitment test was conducted July 17, 2022.

On the basis of the recruitment test, the commission has provisionally shortlisted candidates. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be called for an interview.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 151 vacancies for the post of Deputy Director in employees state insurance corporation (ESIC).

493 candidates have been declared Provisionally qualified.

“The marks of the candidates who have not been shortlisted in the test and category wise cut off marks will be put on the commission’s website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result” reads the official notice.

Here’s how to check results

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click on the result for deputy director post link

Result pdf will appear on your screen

Check your roll number and download for future purposes

For direct link, click here.