For many UPSC aspirants, clearing the Civil Services Examination is a challenging task. Doing so while handling the responsibilities of a demanding government job can make the journey even more difficult. However, with determination, hard work and consistency, challenges can be overcome. IPS officer Simala Prasad is an example of this.

UPSC Success Story: Daughter of Padma Shri-winning mother, IAS father- know IPS Simala Prasad's journey (Instagram)

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Prasad cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in her first attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 51 and earning a place in the Indian Police Service — all without enrolling in a coaching institute.

Often referred to as the ‘Lady Singham’, Prasad has also been selected for the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service.

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A family rooted in public service and literature

Born in Bhopal on October 8, 1980, Prasad grew up in a family with strong links to public service and literature. Her father, Dr Bhagirath Prasad, was a 1975-batch IAS officer who also served as a Member of Parliament and vice-chancellor of two universities.

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{{^usCountry}} Her mother, Mehrunnisa Parvez, was a prominent Hindi writer who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005 for her contribution to literature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her mother, Mehrunnisa Parvez, was a prominent Hindi writer who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005 for her contribution to literature. {{/usCountry}}

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While her family background gave her early exposure to public service and literature, Prasad carved out her own path in the civil services. Her decision to prepare for UPSC through self-study rather than joining a coaching institute makes her journey particularly relevant to aspirants who prefer independent preparation.

From commerce graduate to civil servant

Simala Prasad graduated in Commerce before pursuing a master's degree in Sociology. She then appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination, which she cleared, becoming a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

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While serving as a DSP, Prasad began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Instead of taking the conventional coaching route, she relied on self-study while continuing to fulfil her professional responsibilities.

Her efforts paid off. Prasad cleared the examination in her first attempt and secured AIR 51, paving the way for her selection to the IPS.

Trying her luck in acting

Prasad's career has not been limited to policing. She has also explored her interest in acting, making her film debut with Alif in 2016. She later appeared in Nakkash in 2019.

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In June 2026, she appeared in the crime thriller The Narmada Story, in which she played a sub-inspector.

Her interest in acting dates back to her college days in Bhopal, when she participated in theatre. Her experience in theatre eventually led her to explore opportunities in films alongside her career in the police service.

Following her mother’s footsteps in writing

Prasad has also explored her literary side, following in her mother's footsteps. Earlier this year, she authored the non-fiction book She Goes Missing, in which she recounts her experiences and analyses them from her own perspective.

From clearing the MPPSC to becoming a DSP, cracking the UPSC in her first attempt without coaching, and later joining the IPS, Prasad's journey reflects a career spanning multiple fields.

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Her story stands out not only because she cleared one of India's toughest competitive examinations, but also because she did so while working as a DSP. For UPSC aspirants, her journey offers an example of how disciplined self-study, consistency and determination can help turn a challenging goal into reality.