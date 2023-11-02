Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Live: UP PET answer key awaited, updates here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 02, 2023 04:56 PM IST

  • UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: UP PET answer key is awaited. Follow the blog for updates.

UPSSSC PET answer key is awaited. When released, candidates can check it on upsssc.gov.in.

upsssc pet 2023 answer key live updates: UP PET answer key, direct link, objection window at upsssc.gov.in(Hindustan Times)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 02 Nov 2023 04:56 PM

    UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key: Exam dates

    UPSSSC PET exam was held on October 28 and 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

  • Thu, 02 Nov 2023 04:52 PM

    PET 2023 Answer Key: Latest update

    UPSSSC PET Result 2023 will be announced after the provisional answer key objection window closes. The provisional answer key is awaited for now.

  • Thu, 02 Nov 2023 04:48 PM

    PET Answer Key: Login credentials

    Name

    Registration number

  • Thu, 02 Nov 2023 04:45 PM

    UPSSSC Result: After objection window closes

    UPSSSC Result will be announced after the objection window of the answer key closes.

  • Thu, 02 Nov 2023 04:41 PM

    UPSSSC PET answer key: How to download

    Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

    Click on UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Thu, 02 Nov 2023 04:37 PM

    UPSSSC 2023 PET Answer Key: List of websites

    upsssc.gov.in

  • Thu, 02 Nov 2023 04:33 PM

    UPSSSC Answer Key: Where to check

    UPSSSC Answer Key for Preliminary Eligibility Test can be checked on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in when released.

  • Thu, 02 Nov 2023 04:30 PM

    UPSSSC PET Answer Key: Date and Time

    UPSSSC PET Answer key date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet.

