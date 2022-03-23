UPTET Result 2022 live: Final answer key, results awaited, latest updates here

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test results 2022 is expected to be released any time now. Though the exact date for release of UPTET results 2022 has not been announced, a section of media is expecting the results to be declared on March 25 or by end of this week. The provisional answer key of the exam was released in the end of January. Now the candidates are hoping to see their results and waiting anxiously for the same.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPTET 2022 can check their results on the official website at updeled.gov.in (after they are released.)

UPTET 2021 was held across the state held on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered for the UPTET-2021. For the primary level, a total of 2,532 examination centres, and for the upper primary level, a total of 1,733 examination centres were set up across the state.

A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared in the exam for the primary level in the state. Likewise, for the upper primary level, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72%) had appeared. For the exam, 1,62,511 invigilators, 8530 observers, 1423 flying squads, besides 5,814 class-3 and 14,059 class-4 workers, were pressed into service.

UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak forcing the exam to be re-held on January 23.

UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government.