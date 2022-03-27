UPTET results 2022 live: Result, final key expected soon at updeled.gov.in

The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 are expected to be released soon. Though the exact date for the announcement of UPTET results in 2022 has yet to be announced. The UPTET provisional answer key was published at the end of January. Candidates who took the UPTET 2022 exam can view their results on the official website at updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered for the UPTET-2021. A total of 2,532 primary test centres and 1,733 upper primary exam centres were set up across the state.

In the state's primary level exam, a total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 percent) took part. Similarly, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) had emerged in the upper primary level. The exam required 1,62,511 invigilators, 8530 observers, 1423 flying squads, as well as 5,814 class-3 and 14,059 class-4 workers.

Due to a paper leak, the UPTET-2021 exam was cancelled on November 28, 2021 and rescheduled for January 23, 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a state-level exam held once a year to allow applicants to earn eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) at government schools in Uttar Pradesh.