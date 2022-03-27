UPTET results 2022 live: Result, final key expected soon at updeled.gov.in
- The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 are expected to be released soon.
The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 are expected to be released soon. Though the exact date for the announcement of UPTET results in 2022 has yet to be announced. The UPTET provisional answer key was published at the end of January. Candidates who took the UPTET 2022 exam can view their results on the official website at updeled.gov.in.
UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered for the UPTET-2021. A total of 2,532 primary test centres and 1,733 upper primary exam centres were set up across the state.
In the state's primary level exam, a total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 percent) took part. Similarly, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) had emerged in the upper primary level. The exam required 1,62,511 invigilators, 8530 observers, 1423 flying squads, as well as 5,814 class-3 and 14,059 class-4 workers.
Due to a paper leak, the UPTET-2021 exam was cancelled on November 28, 2021 and rescheduled for January 23, 2022.
The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a state-level exam held once a year to allow applicants to earn eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) at government schools in Uttar Pradesh.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 01:11 PM
UPTET result: How to check
Visit the official site of UPDelEd on updeled.gov.in.
Click on UPTET Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 01:04 PM
UPTET: Around 20 lakh students registered for UPTET
Approximately 20 lakh students have registered for the UPTET exam. All of these students who are awaiting their results can do so by visiting the official website updeled.gov.in.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 01:01 PM
UPTET: Examination centers
A total of 2,532 primary and 1,733 upper primary examination centres have been established across the state.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:59 PM
UPTET exam 2021
1,62,511 invigilators, 8530 observers, 1423 flying squads, as well as 5,814 class-3 and 14,059 class-4 workers were pressed into duty for the UPTET exam.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:56 PM
UPTET : 3000 candidates filed objections
Nearly 3,000 candidates filed objections to questions from the recently held Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021, according to the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA).
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:54 PM
UPTET: Exam held once a year
Candidates who pass the UPTET can teach primary (classes 1-5) and upper primary (classes 6-8) in public schools.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:53 PM
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:52 PM
UPTET: Exam was postponed dur to paper leak
The test was postponed for January 23, 2022 after UPTET-2021 was cancelled due to a paper leak on November 28, 2021.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:50 PM
UPTET: Exam was postponed
The exam was initially set for November 28, 2021, but the state government postponed it due to the recovery of question papers from 26 people arrested hours before the exam in five districts across the state.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:48 PM
UPTET : Exam was held in January
UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23 across the state.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:46 PM
UPTET: Candidates awaiting their result
Candidates who took the UPTET 2022 exams are anxiously awaiting their results.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:45 PM
UPTET result expected soon
The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 are expected to be released soon.