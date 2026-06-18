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WBJEE Result 2026 declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download rank card

WBJEE Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to download the rank card is given here. 

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 04:40 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, has declared the WBJEE Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can check the rank card through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Result 2026 declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download rank card(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The examination was held on May 24, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 11 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I or Mathematics was held in the first shift, and Paper II or Physics and Chemistry was held in the second shift.

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2026 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download here

All questions were Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There were three question categories in each subject.

The provisional answer key was released on May 27 and the objection window was closed on May 29, 2026. A non-refundable processing fee of 500/- per question challenged was paid by the candidates.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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