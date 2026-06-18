West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, has declared the WBJEE Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can check the rank card through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Result 2026 declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download rank card (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The examination was held on May 24, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 11 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I or Mathematics was held in the first shift, and Paper II or Physics and Chemistry was held in the second shift.

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2026 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download here

All questions were Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There were three question categories in each subject.

The provisional answer key was released on May 27 and the objection window was closed on May 29, 2026. A non-refundable processing fee of ₹500/- per question challenged was paid by the candidates.

The final answer key was released on June 18, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check WBJEE Result 2026

WBJEE Result 2026: How to check 1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.