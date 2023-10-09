West Bengal JECA counselling 2023 seat allotment results released at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the JECA round two seat allotment results today, October 9. Candidates can check the round 2 seat allotment results through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB announces JECA round 2 seat allotment results

According to the schedule, the candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission from October 9 to October 13.

West Bengal JECA counselling 2023 seat allotment results: Know how to check

To check the West Bengal JECA counselling 2023 seat allotment results 2023 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result for JECA counselling 2023

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the seat allotment for JECA 2023

Take printout for future reference.