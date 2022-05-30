Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / West Bengal Madhyamik results on June 3, steps to check scores
exam results

West Bengal Madhyamik results on June 3, steps to check scores

WBBSE will announce Madhyamik or Class 10 final examination result 2022 on June 3.
WB Madhyamik Result 2022 to be out on June 3: Know how to check(File photo)
Updated on May 30, 2022 05:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Madhyamik or Class 10 final examination result 2022 on June 3. WB Madhyamik result will be available on the official website of the board at 9 am. The WB Madhyamink results will be available on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The WB Madhyamink papers were held from March 7 to 16.

Last year, 10,79,749 candidates registered for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhyamik examination.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022

Visit to the official website of wbbse.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the WB Madhyamink result link

Key in roll number and date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future use.

In year 2021 WB Madhyamik examination was cancelled and the result was announced on the basis of alternative assessment scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP