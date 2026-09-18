An AI model can work perfectly in a demo and still fail when it meets messy data, legacy systems and real business workflows. Building the technology is one thing. Making it deliver value in the field is another.

5 future-proof AI careers that could define the next decade of tech hiring

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That gap is changing the talent companies need. Beyond model development, organisations need professionals who can translate AI into working applications, deploy and operate those systems, and make sure they are used responsibly. As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to running it, new roles are appearing across engineering, product, infrastructure and governance. For job seekers in India, this is a significant new pool of opportunity, and most of it sits outside traditional model building. Here are five career paths that will shape AI hiring over the next ten years.

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Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE)

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{{^usCountry}} An AI agent is really two things: the model, and the harness of integration, evaluation, security and monitoring built around it. The model can be rented from any frontier lab. The harness has to be built inside each company’s own systems, and it is what most stalled AI projects never got. That is the FDE’s job. Unlike a consultant, an FDE ships production code; unlike a product engineer, they ship it inside the customer’s environment, embedded with that team for months until the system runs and the customer can maintain it. Palantir invented the role; today OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Salesforce, Accenture and EY all hire for it. It sits at the intersection of engineering, AI and business, and it is where India’s large services and product engineering talent base has a natural edge. Scaler’s Forward Deployed Engineer programme is built around exactly this “last mile”: data integration, evaluation and observability, and secure deployment into real enterprise systems. Agentic AI Engineer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An AI agent is really two things: the model, and the harness of integration, evaluation, security and monitoring built around it. The model can be rented from any frontier lab. The harness has to be built inside each company’s own systems, and it is what most stalled AI projects never got. That is the FDE’s job. Unlike a consultant, an FDE ships production code; unlike a product engineer, they ship it inside the customer’s environment, embedded with that team for months until the system runs and the customer can maintain it. Palantir invented the role; today OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Salesforce, Accenture and EY all hire for it. It sits at the intersection of engineering, AI and business, and it is where India’s large services and product engineering talent base has a natural edge. Scaler’s Forward Deployed Engineer programme is built around exactly this “last mile”: data integration, evaluation and observability, and secure deployment into real enterprise systems. Agentic AI Engineer {{/usCountry}}

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AI used to mean chatbots that answered questions. Now it increasingly means agents that reason, use tools and complete multi-step tasks: resolving a customer ticket end to end, opening a pull request, or reconciling invoices across three systems. Agentic AI engineers, sometimes called applied AI engineers, turn those capabilities into working systems.

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Building the agent is only half the job. The other half is designing for the moments it loses context, makes the wrong call or gets stuck, and making sure a human or a guardrail catches it before a customer does. The role needs strong programming and AI fundamentals plus a clear understanding of how models, tools and existing systems fit together. Programmes such as IIIT Hyderabad’s “Engineering Agentic AI Systems: From Concepts to Practice” reflect this shift, focusing on building, evaluating, deploying and operating production-ready agentic systems.

MLOps / AI Platform Engineer

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Shipping an AI application is one challenge. Keeping it reliable at scale, month after month, is a different one. MLOps and AI platform engineers build the infrastructure that deploys, monitors, maintains and improves AI systems: data pipelines, evaluation suites, observability, cost control and performance. A typical week involves catching a model that has quietly degraded before users notice, or working out why last night’s pipeline run produced different numbers from the night before.

As AI becomes part of core business processes, companies need engineers who understand both AI and production-grade engineering. Programmes such as IIIT Bangalore’s Executive Post Graduate Programme in Applied AI and Agentic AI, which covers MLOps and production systems, reflect this growing focus.

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AI Governance and Safety Specialist

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As AI reaches into more sensitive decisions, organisations need people who can make sure it is developed and deployed responsibly. AI governance and safety specialists work with technical and business teams to set the standards for how AI is built and used: risk assessment, privacy, security, compliance and human oversight. In practice, that means reviewing a model’s risk assessment before it touches customer data, or deciding which decisions an agent may take on its own and which must go to a person.

This function will only grow as regulation evolves and AI moves into finance, healthcare and public services. Programmes such as IIM Sirmaur’s Certificate Program in AI Governance and Policy, in collaboration with NSDC and eduXLL, address exactly these ethical, regulatory and oversight challenges.

AI Product Manager

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Someone has to decide what is worth building and what is not. AI product managers balance technical feasibility, customer need and business value to work out where AI will actually make a difference, and where a simpler solution would do. The role sits at the intersection of technology, product and business, and a large part of it is knowing what a model can and cannot do well enough to promise it to a customer.

With AI now central to product development, programmes such as IIT Kharagpur’s Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Building AI Products, Systems and Services point to rising demand for professionals who can turn AI capabilities into viable products and business outcomes.

None of these roles is about building a better model. They are about making AI work inside real organisations, with real data and real constraints. That is where the gap between demo and deployment sits, and for the next decade it is where a large share of India’s AI hiring will sit too.

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(This article is written by Shivank Agrawal, Head of AI and FDE Leader, Scaler)

Shivank Agrawal, Head of AI and FDE Leader, Scaler