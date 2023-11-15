Applying to study abroad: Tips on how to write a Statement of Purpose (SOP)

To be able to pursue higher education at the dream university is a goal for many. To be able to stand out from the hundreds of applications that the university receives is not an easy task.

Here comes the role of a Statement of Purpose (SOP) which will push your candidature above/ below others depending on the impression made. Hence, it is important to know what an SOP should contain and why you need to write an SOP.

What is a Statement of Purpose (SOP)?

A Statement of Purpose can be called a researched long-form essay that needs to be written by the student explaining why the candidate would want to study at the university.

Why is an SOP important?

Almost all international universities would require an SOP as a part of their admission process. The Statement of Purpose is a crucial document for a candidate that would decide the future of the application at the university. It is a peak into the aspirations and future goals of the applicant which will make an impression among various other deciding factors.

What is the format to write an SOP?

An SOP format usually varies depending on the courses. Over all an SOP must essentially contain an essay written in paragraphs that is organized properly. It is usually a two-page long essay written in around 800-1000 words.

The SOP must highlight your future goals and aspirations and must be able to ascertain your application as the best of the lot.

The paragraphs should contain:

An introduction about yourself

Your academic and professional background (if any)

Why you have chosen the particular course, that will include your future goals and aspirations

Why the university was chosen to embark on your higher education journey

A conclusion that makes you look the right candidate to study at the university.

Things to look out for:

Make sure that your SOP does not look exaggerated and it must be an honest view, needless to say, plagiarised content is a no-no. Try to make the SOP look more engaging, highlighting your core values and strengths. Avoid grammatical mistakes and always proofread before submission.

Take time to think and research what you would like to add to the SOP. Drafting the SOP and taking honest suggestions from a professional is always a good option.

