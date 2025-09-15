Engineers' Day 2025: Honouring legacy & contributions of Sir Visvesvaraya, know govt initiatives dedicated to engineers

National Engineers' Day 2025: September 15 marks a special day for engineers - a day that is dedicated to acknowledge their contributions in shaping the nation’s infrastructure and leading knowledge-driven innovation. It explores the crucial role of engineers in building a modern nation, especially at a time when the country has embarked on a Techade, a decade of rapid technological innovation and transformative growth. National Engineers’ Day marks the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India's greatest engineers. (Representative image/Freepik)

Significance of Engineers' Day: Why is it celebrated?

National Engineers’ Day is observed on September 15 annually to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India’s greatest engineers who is renowned for his pioneering contributions.

Sir Visvesvaraya transformed India's infrastructure through innovative designs, visionary planning, and practical solutions that combined technical excellence with social impact.

A recipient of Bharat Ratna in 1955, Sir Visvesvaraya's visionary ideas continue to guide economic planners. Some of his crucial contributions in the field include the following:

Innovative Flood Management Systems: He designed reservoirs like Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar and proposed systematic flood control solutions. He also implemented measures to protect Visakhapatnam port from sea erosion, thereby enhancing urban resilience. Pioneering Dam Construction and Irrigation: Sir Visvesvaraya had also built the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Damin 1932, creating Asia’s largest reservoir and transforming Mandya agriculture. His automatic sluice gates improved water regulation at multiple dams. In addition, he advanced irrigation and hydroelectric projects. Such innovations continue to influence modern dam design and water management.

Govt initiatives dedicated to engineers

Understanding the rising demand for skilled engineering graduates, the Government of India today offers several key initiatives aimed at promoting education, research, and innovation in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Some of the key initiatives are mentioned below:

1. Skill India Digital Hub

The Skill India Digital Hub government initiative is aimed at equipping engineers with practical, industry-ready skills, preparing them for the challenges of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

2. Atal Innovation Mission

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) promotes innovation and entrepreneurship across India through initiatives like Atal Incubation Centres (AICs), fostering a robust startup ecosystem for students and engineers. A total of 3,556 startups have been incubated across 72 AICs, generating 41,965 jobs as of December 18 2024.

3. Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE)

The INSPIRE scheme plays a pivotal role in motivating youth to pursue research in cutting-edge science and technology. It offers pathways to advanced R&D in applied sciences, clean energy, semiconductors, space technology, and healthcare innovations, thereby nurturing a robust pipeline of future engineers

4. Startup India

The Startup India initiative provides avenues to transform technological ideas into scalable enterprises in fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy, space technology, and digital platforms. The initiative’s impact is evident in the rise of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)-recognized startups from around 500 in 2016 to 1,59,157 as of 15 January 2025.

5. MERITE Scheme (Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education Scheme)

The MERITE scheme seeks to transform technical education and align it with the policy’s vision for skill development and innovation. The government has allocated ₹4,200 crore (for a period from 2025-26 to 2029-30) for this scheme under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020). The scheme will be implemented in 275 technical institutions, including 175 engineering colleges and 100 polytechnics. Through MERITE, engineers are offered modern labs, updated curricula, and multidisciplinary learning, preparing them to innovate in areas such as clean energy, AI, and advanced manufacturing, while strengthening India’s technological leadership.

(With inputs from pib.gov.in)