Civil engineering is witnessing a revival at India's top engineering institutions, with improved admission trends after being overlooked for many years by computer science and IT, according to former AICTE Chairman T.G.Sitharam.

Former AICTE Chairman says Civil Engineering is back in demand—check India's top 10 institutes (Shutterstock)

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Highlighting the recent admissions at premier institutes, Sitharam said the opening ranks for civil engineering programmes at IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have improved significantly, reflecting a meaningful change in the aspirations of some of the country’s brightest students.

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He wrote, "Today, India is entering a phase of unprecedented infrastructure development. These are not simply construction projects; they are the foundations upon which economic growth, industrial competitiveness, and improved quality of life will depend for decades to come."

"India's future cannot be built on software alone. A digitally advanced nation must first stand on strong physical foundations," he further wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing concerns about artificial intelligence replacing engineering jobs, the former AICTE chief said AI would complement, rather than replace, civil engineers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing concerns about artificial intelligence replacing engineering jobs, the former AICTE chief said AI would complement, rather than replace, civil engineers. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, " AI increases the value of domain expertise. Engineers who possess deep knowledge of structures, geotechnics, transportation systems, water resources, environmental engineering, and construction technologies will become even more valuable."

The former AICTE Chairman added that India has an extraordinary civil engineering heritage that deserves recognition. The institutes should not only produce employable graduates but also nurture innovators, researchers, and problem-solvers capable of addressing national priorities.

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So, students who have recently cleared Class 12 and are planning to pursue engineering may consider civil engineering as a promising career option. Below is the list of India's top engineering institutes offering civil engineering programmes, based on the NIRF Rankings 2025.

Top 10 Civil Engineering Institutes in India as per NIRF Ranking 2025

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

Rank 9: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

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The NIRF Ranking 2026 has not been released yet. However, the process to evaluate the institutes across the country have already started. Like every year, this year too the rankings are expected to be out in August-September.

For more ranking details, check the official website of NIRF.