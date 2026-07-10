As Artificial Intelligence (AI) reshapes classrooms, workplaces, and everyday life, the Government of India has rolled out a free national AI literacy programme to ensure no citizen is left behind in the technology revolution.

Free AI course by Government of India: How to register for YUVA AI for ALL and get a certificate

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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under the IndiaAI Mission, launched 'YUVA AI for ALL' last year. This course is free and is available online.

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The course is designed to introduce the basics of Artificial Intelligence to students, professionals, educators and anyone curious about the technology. The initiative is part of the government's larger vision to build an AI-ready workforce and empower one crore citizens with foundational AI skills.

What Does the Course Offer?

The programme has been designed as a 4.5-hour self-paced online course, allowing learners to complete it at their own convenience.

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1. Understanding what Artificial Intelligence is and how it works

2. AI applications in education, work and creativity

3. Safe and responsible use of AI tools

4. Real-life AI use cases from India

5. Ethical considerations surrounding AI

6. Future opportunities and emerging AI careers

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According to the government, the course uses simple language and practical Indian examples instead of technical jargon, making it suitable even for first-time learners.

Who can apply?

This course is for all candidates who can read and write and want to learn AI. Working professionals, students from school, college and universities, business owners, homemakers or anyone.

Why does this matter to students and working professionals?

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India's education and work culture is witnessing an increasing emphasis on AI skills. Several school boards and corporate and media organisations have introduced AI in their curriculum or in the job profiles.

For Class 11 and 12 students, college aspirants and fresh graduates, understanding AI fundamentals is becoming almost as important as digital literacy.

The government has invited schools, colleges, universities and organisations to partner with the IndiaAI Mission to expand the programme's reach. Institutions can integrate the course into their learning ecosystem, encourage participation and even co-brand completion certificates.

For working professionals, the YUVA AI for ALL course offers an opportunity to build AI literacy at a time when artificial intelligence is becoming an integral part of the workplace. Across industries such as banking, healthcare, education, media, manufacturing and IT, AI-powered tools are being used to automate routine tasks, analyse data, create content and improve decision-making.

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By completing the free, self-paced programme, employees can enhance their productivity, stay competitive in a rapidly evolving job market and demonstrate their commitment to continuous learning through a government-issued certificate.

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Free government certificate on completion

Learners who successfully complete the course receive an official Government of India certificate, which can be useful for students looking to strengthen their resumes or professionals seeking to demonstrate basic AI literacy.

The course is available on popular government-backed learning platforms, including FutureSkills Prime and iGOT Karmayogi, as well as other partner ed-tech portals.

How to apply for free AI course?

Enrolling in the YUVA AI for ALL course is simple and free. Follow these steps:

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1. Visit the FutureSkills Prime course page: YUVA AI for ALL on FutureSkills Prime.

2. Click on 'Enrol' or 'Start Learning'.

3. Sign in or create a free account using your email ID or other available login options.

4. Complete your profile by filling in basic details such as your name, education and occupation, if prompted.

5. Once registered, you can begin the 4.5-hour self-paced course immediately.

6. Complete all the learning modules and assessments to receive an official Government of India certificate.