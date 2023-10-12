From Burnout to Balance: Tips for students to achieve and maintain mental wellness

The underlying pressure on students to always excel in their exams at times takes a mental health toll. Even after studying for long hours, managing time effectively and scoring best in their test papers, students are always under constant pressure on what will be the final result which naturally brings a lot of stress.

Looking at recent times, studying under such pressure can invariably interfere with their ability to concentrate and impact the result. This has incessantly given rise to the need to integrate mental wellness into the curriculum.

With competition increasing rapidly in the education sector, there is a need to focus on effective learning techniques amidst the perennially evolving curriculum and pedagogies. In the process of making learning easy and effective for students, teaching the art of staying calm can contribute a lot to elevating the mental wellness of students.

It is important to understand that inculcating calmness in students cannot be achieved overnight. It requires regular monitoring and inculcation of realistic and strategic studying plans that are aimed at steering the students to excel with flying colors, while not compromising on mental wellness. We should adopt some practices as part of our daily activities that will elevate the mental well-being of the students and contribute immensely to their productivity.

Breaking free from the pattern of comparison

Students are often susceptible to falling prey to the vicious cycle of comparison, largely due to societal pressures and expectations. It is imperative to make them understand that every person comes with their unique capabilities. '

Hence, a positive thinking attitude should be instilled in them, where they are not only taught to recognise their strengths but also encouraged to embrace their imperfections. Being cognizant of one’s strengths can help in a great way to ace the exams. Working on their strengths can help students develop a strong hold on the respective topics which can increase their chances of attempting questions in any format.

Encouraging transparent communication among students

Children should be taught to speak their hearts out, no matter how small the matter is. They should be encouraged to seek help from teachers, and elders whenever they are disturbed.

Conducting regular interactive activities, and encouraging student participation can go a long way in creating the environment where students can tell even their smallest intimidation and concern without the fear of being judged. This can be the primary step in disintegrating the stigma around mental health among students.

Moreover, such interactions will give a better insight to the teachers about the regular developments of students where they can invariably keep a tap on the state of mind of students. This can help in a great way in the timely recognition of students with a vulnerable state of mind, following which an immediate plan of action can be devised to help the students.

Balancing Boundaries and Cultivating Positivity

In order to protect their mental well-being, children should be refrained from overworking themselves. They should be taught to set achievable goals and appreciate the achievement of small milestones.

Starting with lighter chapters or favorite topics can help boost their morale which can go a long way in keeping the students motivated and drive them to take the difficult topics eventually.

Taking a pragmatic approach to avoid burnout

Instead of chalking out an exhaustive study plan, one should be mindful of the achievable target. Students should break the syllabus into small parts that can be covered over a period of time. Striving to complete everything in a single go will eventually lead to nowhere.

Covering the larger topic part by part can help understand the topic better. Along with this, they should dedicate separate time for revision. Failing to revise at regular intervals of time can account for a wasted effort.

To avoid burning out themselves, students should make it a practice to indulge in light physical exercise every day or practice meditation. Even a 10-minute meditation can work wonders in keeping the mind calm and relaxed. Investing their time in a hobby can also be fruitful.

While encouraging them to be vocal about their thoughts is imperative, there is also a need to nurture a progressive environment that always motivates the students and accepts their weaknesses at the same time to help them scale their performance with time.

