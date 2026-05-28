From Pressure to Possibility: Using the post-exam phase productively

For several years, examinations have held a key position in a student’s academic journey; however, they are often associated with stress and last-minute pressure. With thoughtful time management and early planning—especially by using lighter academic periods such as post-examination time —this stress can be significantly reduced. By intentionally using less demanding periods in the academic calendar for goal-setting, metacognition, and real-world application, students can approach the new academic year with greater confidence and reduced stress - a transition phase from Pressure to Possibility.

Harish Sanduja, Director - Schools & IT, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions

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At the onset, students have this time to think of strategies that worked for them and the challenges they faced. A collaborative effort, when put in by the educators and parents, builds self-awareness, helping them reflect on what went well and what could have been done differently. This is an essential skill that extends far beyond classroom learning. Research reports from UNICEF emphasise that assessment should be followed by targeted support and continuous learning. This reinforces the importance of structured post-exam engagement through feedback, bridging programmes, and reflective practices.

However, learning during this period should not be confined only to remediation. Students in today’s world are preparing for demands that go far beyond academic knowledge, which calls for curiosity, creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking. Community service engagement plays an important role in developing essential skills like empathy and makes the student a global-minded citizen with strong local roots. Activities like volunteering at a local shelter, raising awareness about relevant social issues, and even small gestures like leading a local plantation or donation drive help students connect with and learn from people of different perspectives.

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, National Education Policy 2020 strongly promotes shifting from rote learning to competency-based, experiential, and holistic education. It emphasizes critical thinking, skill development, and real-world experiences like internships and multidisciplinary learning. Post-assessment time is an excellent opportunity to implement this vision by exploring beyond textbook instructions and creating experiential learning opportunities. To help them apply their conceptual knowledge in the real world, give them the opportunity to explore their unexplored side in a relaxed manner. Schools and the education sector must create opportunities that allow young learners to connect classroom learning with real-life application, while educators guide enquiry-based learning and nurture curiosity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, National Education Policy 2020 strongly promotes shifting from rote learning to competency-based, experiential, and holistic education. It emphasizes critical thinking, skill development, and real-world experiences like internships and multidisciplinary learning. Post-assessment time is an excellent opportunity to implement this vision by exploring beyond textbook instructions and creating experiential learning opportunities. To help them apply their conceptual knowledge in the real world, give them the opportunity to explore their unexplored side in a relaxed manner. Schools and the education sector must create opportunities that allow young learners to connect classroom learning with real-life application, while educators guide enquiry-based learning and nurture curiosity. {{/usCountry}}

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For senior students, particularly in Grades 10 and 12, this period becomes even more significant. Exposure to real-world context through internships, mentorships, or research-based tasks can provide valuable clarity about future pathways. Research from the OECD suggests that students who engage in career-related experiences during their school years develop greater confidence in decision-making and stronger employability skills. Schools can facilitate such exposure through structured programmes, while educators support the development of communication, collaboration, and problem-solving abilities. Parents can reinforce this by encouraging exploration rather than focusing solely on results.

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Similarly, insights from UNESCO underline that reading and language proficiency form the foundation for all future learning, making literacy-focused initiatives during this phase particularly impactful. It is essential to provide opportunities to strengthen foundational skills, particularly in reading and language skills. Research from studies indicates that many students continue to require support in comprehension and expression, even at higher grade levels. The post-exam period provides an ideal environment to address this through structured reading programmes, discussion-based learning, and literacy-driven activities. When students read with confidence and express themselves clearly, their overall learning improves significantly.

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Essentially, the main aim should be to create a blend of relaxation and purposeful activities. After months of in-depth and intense studies, students require time to recharge while relaxing, since mental and physical well-being is an essential part of learning. To promote this, opportunities for social, emotional, calming, and restorative activities like reading, writing, art design, and dancing activities should be provided, which help them reduce mental stress and make them feel rejuvenated. This phase is best understood not as a period of pressure to build one’s profile, but as a valuable opportunity for students to unwind, explore untapped interests, and meaningfully engage in passion projects and hobbies.

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The effective utilisation of the post-exam phase is a collective responsibility. Schools must design structured yet flexible environments, educators must guide and mentor with intent, and parents must provide a supportive and enabling atmosphere at home. When these efforts come together, this period becomes a bridge linking academic learning with life skills, self-awareness, and future readiness. By creating a balanced space to consolidate key concepts through feedback, nurture metacognitive thinking, engage in community service, and gain real-world exposure, a phase often perceived as a pause can instead become one of meaningful progress—empowering every student to move from pressure to a wide range of possibilities.

(This article is written by Harish Sanduja, Director - Schools & IT, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



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