The Class of 2026 is entering higher education at a transformative moment in global technology. Artificial Intelligence, automation, predictive analytics, and generative AI are no longer futuristic concepts — they are becoming the foundation of business, healthcare, finance, education, entertainment, and government systems. In response, young aspirants across the world are increasingly turning toward data science degrees as their preferred academic pathway. Class of 2026: Rise of data science degrees among young aspirants

What was once considered a niche specialization has now evolved into one of the most sought-after disciplines among students. Universities are witnessing a sharp increase in applications for programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, and Machine Learning, particularly from Gen Z learners who see data as the “new language of opportunity.”

Several factors are fuelling this shift.

1. The AI Revolution Has Changed Career Aspirations The explosive growth of generative AI tools, intelligent automation, and large language models has fundamentally reshaped how students view the future. Young learners now understand that data-driven decision-making sits at the heart of every modern enterprise.

Technology leaders are actively encouraging graduates to embrace AI-focused careers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently described AI as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity,” emphasizing the enormous future demand for AI and analytics talent.

2. Strong Salary Potential and Career Growth Data science remains one of the highest-paying professional domains globally. Industry analysts suggest that entry-level professionals in AI and data science can command highly competitive salaries, with significant growth potential as specialization increases.

The field also offers remarkable diversity in career options, including Data Scientist, ML / AI Engineers, Analytics Consultants and so on. The breadth of opportunities appeals strongly to students who seek long-term career flexibility rather than narrow specialization.

The interdisciplinary nature resonates with a generation that values adaptability and cross-functional skills. Students are increasingly attracted to programs that integrate AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and business analytics into a unified curriculum.

3. The Shift Away from Traditional Computer Science Interestingly, the rise of data science degrees coincides with a gradual cooling in traditional computer science enrolment in some regions.

Recent university reports in the United States show declines in conventional computer science enrolments, partly driven by concerns over AI automating entry-level coding jobs. However, many students are not abandoning technology altogether; instead, they are shifting toward broader and more future-oriented fields such as AI, robotics, and data science. This reflects a major mindset change among young aspirants. Rather than focusing solely on programming, students increasingly want to learn how to interpret data, build intelligent systems, and solve business problems using analytics.

4. India Emerging as a Global Talent Hub India is rapidly becoming one of the world’s largest suppliers of AI and data science talent. Cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai are witnessing significant hiring growth in AI, cybersecurity, and analytics roles.

Campus recruitment data from Indian institutions suggests that AI and Data Science now account for nearly 40% of fresh hires, with universities introducing mandatory AI training and dedicated data science tracks to align with industry demand. For Indian students, data science represents not only a high-growth career but also a pathway to international employment opportunities in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

5. Beyond Coding: The New Skills Students Want The Class of 2026 understands that future careers will require more than coding expertise. Employers increasingly seek professionals who can combine technical capability with critical thinking, ethical reasoning, storytelling, and business understanding. Educational institutions are redesigning curricula to ensure graduates are prepared for rapidly evolving workplace expectations. Academic experts also highlight the growing importance of integrating AI literacy and statistical computing into modern education systems.

6. The Debate: Degrees vs Skills While enthusiasm for data science degrees is growing, there is also an emerging conversation around skill-based hiring.

Recent research suggests that employers increasingly value demonstrable AI and analytics skills alongside — and sometimes even above — formal qualifications.

As a result, many students are combining university degrees with: AWS / Azure Cloud Certifications, Certifications in AI Native Application Development, SAS, Tableau, et al and Hackthons.

The modern aspirant no longer depends solely on classroom learning. Instead, students are building hybrid learning ecosystems that combine formal education with continuous upskilling.

7. Challenges Facing the Next Generation Despite the optimism, concerns remain.

Some students worry about AI-driven automation reducing opportunities in entry-level technology roles. Research also indicates rising anxiety among computer science students regarding job displacement caused by AI systems.

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However, experts largely agree that while repetitive tasks may become automated, demand will continue growing for professionals who can design systems, interpret complex data, make strategic decisions, and apply human judgment responsibly.

In many ways, AI is not eliminating data science careers — it is elevating them.

8. The Future Belongs to Data-Literate Graduates The rise of data science degrees among the Class of 2026 represents more than a temporary academic trend. It reflects a broader transformation in how young people perceive work, innovation, and the future economy.

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Today’s aspirants are preparing for a world where every industry becomes data-driven, and every organization depends on intelligent systems. They recognize that the future workforce will reward those who can combine analytical thinking with technological fluency and creativity.

For universities, governments, and employers, this growing enthusiasm presents both an opportunity and a responsibility: to build educational ecosystems that produce ethical, adaptable, and globally competitive data professionals.

The Class of 2026 is not simply choosing a degree.

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They are choosing to become architects of the AI-powered future.

(This article is written by Prof. Abhijit Dasgupta, Director of the Bachelor of Data Science programme at SP Jain School of Global Management)