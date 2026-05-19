As board and entrance examination results are announced across the country, many homes will experience a mixture of pride, relief, disappointment, anxiety, and uncertainty. For young people, however, these moments often feel far bigger than adults realise. Behind every marksheet is a child trying to understand their place in the world and whether they are measuring up to the expectations around them.

How parents can recognise early signs of mental stress in students?

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Having worked with children and teenagers for many years in both boarding and day school environments, I have seen how academic pressure can quietly affect even the most capable students. Many young people carry emotional burdens that adults do not immediately notice. They become very good at hiding anxiety, masking stress, and continuing to perform because they fear disappointing parents, teachers, or even themselves.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, it is worth reflecting on a simple but important truth: emotional wellbeing and academic achievement are not separate issues. In reality, they are deeply connected.

Stress in children rarely appears suddenly. More often, it develops gradually through changes in behaviour, mood, confidence, or routine. Parents should be alert to increased irritability, emotional withdrawal, loss of enthusiasm for activities once enjoyed, changes in sleeping or eating habits, or a growing fear of failure. Some students become unusually perfectionist, while others begin to lose motivation altogether. Physical symptoms can also appear. Frequent headaches, stomach aches, tiredness, or unexplained illnesses are often signs that emotional pressure is beginning to affect the body as well as the mind.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the challenges for parents is that high-achieving children are often the most skilled at concealing stress. A student may continue producing excellent grades while privately struggling with anxiety or exhaustion. Silence itself can sometimes be the warning sign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the challenges for parents is that high-achieving children are often the most skilled at concealing stress. A student may continue producing excellent grades while privately struggling with anxiety or exhaustion. Silence itself can sometimes be the warning sign. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Parents often ask why children do not simply speak openly when they are struggling. The reality is more complicated than many adults appreciate. Young people frequently worry about disappointing their parents or appearing weak. Some fear they will not be understood, while others believe their problems are insignificant compared to the expectations placed upon them. In highly competitive environments, many students begin to connect their entire sense of worth to academic performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parents often ask why children do not simply speak openly when they are struggling. The reality is more complicated than many adults appreciate. Young people frequently worry about disappointing their parents or appearing weak. Some fear they will not be understood, while others believe their problems are insignificant compared to the expectations placed upon them. In highly competitive environments, many students begin to connect their entire sense of worth to academic performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Modern education has undoubtedly created tremendous opportunities, but it has also intensified pressure. Social media, rankings, university expectations, and constant comparison can create the impression that success is everything and failure is unacceptable. Even well-intentioned encouragement from adults can sometimes add to that pressure if children begin to feel that love, approval, or pride depend upon results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modern education has undoubtedly created tremendous opportunities, but it has also intensified pressure. Social media, rankings, university expectations, and constant comparison can create the impression that success is everything and failure is unacceptable. Even well-intentioned encouragement from adults can sometimes add to that pressure if children begin to feel that love, approval, or pride depend upon results. {{/usCountry}}

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There is nothing wrong with ambition. High standards matter. Discipline matters. Aspiration matters. Young people should absolutely be encouraged to work hard and aim high. However, children also need to know that they are valued beyond their grades. A child who believes they are respected and loved regardless of outcomes is far more likely to develop resilience, confidence, and long-term success.

The future will demand far more than examination results alone. Young people will need emotional strength, adaptability, communication skills, integrity, and the ability to recover from setbacks. These qualities are not developed through pressure alone. They are developed through secure relationships, healthy boundaries, encouragement, and trust.

If parents notice signs of emotional strain, the most important response is calm engagement rather than immediate correction. Children need opportunities to speak honestly without fear of judgement. Often, the best conversations happen indirectly during a car journey, a walk, or quiet moments at home rather than in formal discussions focused entirely on performance.

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Listening is usually more powerful than lecturing. Parents do not always need immediate solutions. Sometimes a child simply needs to feel heard. Questions such as “What has been feeling difficult recently?” are often more helpful than “Why are your grades dropping?” Reassurance also matters. Young people need to hear that stress and anxiety are normal human experiences and that asking for support is a sign of maturity, not weakness.

Families also play an enormous role in shaping how children understand success and failure. Praising effort, perseverance, and improvement rather than only outcomes helps children build healthier attitudes towards achievement. Avoiding comparisons with siblings or classmates is equally important. Comparison rarely motivates in the long term; more often, it damages confidence and creates resentment or insecurity.

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Parents should also be willing to talk honestly about setbacks in their own lives. Children benefit enormously from hearing that successful adults have also experienced failure, disappointment, and uncertainty. Resilience is not built through avoiding difficulty. It is built through learning how to recover from it.

At its heart, education should not simply be about producing high-performing students. It should be about helping young people become balanced, resilient, thoughtful, and emotionally secure adults. Examination results matter, but they should never define a child’s worth or determine the level of love and support they receive.

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Children may forget individual grades over time, but they rarely forget how adults made them feel during moments of pressure or disappointment. In the end, the greatest gift parents can offer is not perfection or constant success, but the security of knowing that they are valued, supported, and understood regardless of the outcome.

(This article is written by Peter Willett, Deputy Head - Pastoral, Shrewsbury International School India)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



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