From student politics to serving as the 30th Education Minister, the journey of Dharmendra Pradhan has been truly remarkable. While his name often grabs headlines for steering major reforms in the education and skill development sectors, how much do we really know about the man behind his political image? Let’s dive into the life of a leader beyond the spotlight. Know about his education, family, passions, and personal interests that rarely make it to the headlines. Know about Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan- educational qualification, age, hobbies and other details

Personal Life

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been the Union Education Minister of the country since June 2024. Pradhan was born in Talchar, Odisha, on June 26, 1969. He got married on December 9, 1998, and has one son and one daughter.

He started as an A.B.V.P. activist as a higher secondary student at Talcher College, Orissa, in 1983. He became the President of the Talcher College Students` Union in 1985.

In 1993, he was appointed the State Secretary of the ABVP and, in 1995, the National Secretary of the ABVP. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1998.

Educational Qualification

Union Education Minister holds a Master in Arts (Anthropology) degree from Utkal University, Vani Vihar Odisha.

Hobbies

The Education Minister of the country likes to interact with different sections of society, particularly the youth, motivating them for social work for social reconstruction.

He holds a special interest in linking the aspirations of the common man with administration, studying and exploring the reasons behind poverty and lack of development in general and of SC/ST and other weaker sections of society in particular, striving for their upliftment by taking up their cause in all possible forums, and promoting various models of development through NGOs and other co-operative activities.