Learn how to stay calm under exam pressure and excel with flying colours

Due to the rise of online learning, students have reported learning difficulties, which negatively impacted their overall performance. However, with the education curriculum and pedagogies still evolving, effective learning techniques have been developed to ensure the success of young learners.

It's not easy to stay focused when you're under exam pressure. Therefore, by following effective study techniques and a well-planned timetable, students can ensure success and excel in their fields. This also creates a sense of confidence and instills calmness in them.

These are some of the methods which can help the students to succeed in exams:

Plan your week

Start on a lighter note by choosing the subjects that you are most confident to crack and are well-versed in their concept. Your mood will be lifted and you will be better prepared for the next subject. Plan your schedule on a daily basis by devoting the first few hours of your day to study, an interval that allows some relaxation, a food schedule and eight hours of sleep to keep you refreshed.

Be an early riser

The early bird always gets the worm. There’s a lot of truth in this proverb!

Rise early and revise your chosen subject. An early morning study or revision is a great way to remember concepts and retain knowledge. It also helps you feel more confident as you head to your exams knowing that you have everything refreshed in your mind.

Interdisciplinary Learning is the key to success

Traditional learning methods are no longer desirable. It is important for us to devise new methods of learning and stay updated. Therefore, a problem-solving attitude and mindset is critical to ensure that your learning is not limited to a single method but you can use multiple ways and concepts to master anything you want.

This approach enhances mental capabilities like knowledge acquisition, learning retention, and also adds stimulating experiences for the brain. Also, focus on key skills such as reasoning, analytical abilities, critical thinking and adaptability as it will develop a broader perspective towards diverse subjects.

Use of smart devices

Your laptop, mobile and tablet could be your biggest supporters if you use them wisely. You could set your schedule for every subject using alarms and allow yourself 45 minutes to an hour for each chapter or subject. It will keep you focused and will also allow you to relax in between your studies.

Sports activities and other hobbies

Regular breaks help you stay focused on goals and also help refresh your mind. It’s a good idea to take breaks or indulge in some sports activities like football, cricket, basketball or indoor games.

You can also indulge in watching television for a limited period, painting, reading or any other activity that you are fond of.

Prepare Notes

It is easier to study if you prepare notes. By writing down all the important information, it becomes easier to memorize the syllabus. Therefore, revising your notes right before exams will help you remember everything.

Practise previous year's exam papers

Practicing previous year's exam papers is one of the best ways to prepare for an exam as it will give you a good idea of what to expect on the actual exam and help you understand the types of questions that might come in the exam.

Positive Self-Talk

Replace negative thoughts with positive affirmations.

Instead of saying “I can't do this” say “ I am capable of understanding this with effort”.

Maintaining a positive attitude takes practice, but it can significantly impact your study habits and exam performance. Positivity not only reduces stress but also enhances your ability to absorb and retain information effectively.

Cracking an exam is not a daunting task as long as you stick to your schedule and follow it. Make sure to stay focused and motivated during your exams and stay calm as it will help you perform better.

(Author Pradeep Paul is Vice Principal – CBSE Genesis Global School, Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)

