Orchids The International School launches lab-based education hubs

Orchids The International School launched Innovation Hubs and Imagination Hubs aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 which emphasises the importance of lab-based learning as a key strategy to transform education.

The Innovation Hubs comprise of Astronomy, Robotics, MAC Coding, Tinkering and Horticulture Labs and Imagination Hubs which includes Dance, Theater, Music, Weaving & Printing, Pottery & Painting Labs.(Handout)

“These Labs will foster an atmosphere where students can excel in their studies and have the freedom to chart their career paths as per their interest. A cohesive teamwork among the students will further enhance the overall learning experience,” said Shadakshari, Trustee of Orchids The International School-Yelahanka Campus.

According to the press release. the ten state-of-the-art labs were launched by Kannada Actress Amulya, Shadakshari, Trustee-Orchids Yelahanka Campus, Dr Veda Bysani, VP Academics-Orchids, Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founder & COO, HomeLane, Jimmy Ahuja-VP Academics of STEM & Horticulture and Dr Madhuri Sagale-VP Academics of Arts at Orchids The International School.

Lab-based Education is an approach to learning that emphasises hands-on experiences and experimentation. It will help to actively engage students in the learning process, conducting experiments, analysing data, and drawing conclusions, informed the media release.

