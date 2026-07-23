The State Bank of India offers a summer internship opportunity to students through the SBI Summer Internship Program 2026. This internship program will give students hands-on exposure to the banking and financial services sector.

SBI Summer Internship Program 2026: Check eligibility, selection process, placement opportunity and more

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While SBI does not have a single nationwide "Summer Internship Program" with a common application portal every year, internships are offered through select SBI offices, learning centres, business verticals and campus partnerships, with recruitment varying by region and institution.

Check eligibility criteria, the stipend, how to apply and placement offers here.

Eligibility Criteria

Students pursuing any full-time course at a UGC/AICTE-approved institute whose curriculum requires completion of an internship at an external institution are eligible to apply under the scheme. The students can be selected by the Bank from the campus, or they can apply to or approach the Bank directly. The Bank reserves the right to reject any application without specifying any reason.

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Documents Required

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2. His/her resume

3. Letter from the institute regarding the requirement of an internship

4. KYC documents

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a personal interview and group discussion, if necessary. The selection process is handled by the L&D department at circles and the HR/Admin departments at CC/CC establishments.

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How to apply for an internship

The nodal office for the selection of interns at circles is the L&D department. Students can approach the L&D department at the LHO to apply for a summer internship. Applications received at any other offices/branches in the circle must be forwarded to the L&D department, LHO, for consideration. In Corporate Centre / Corporate Centre establishments, the HR/Admin heads of the concerned departments have to process the applications received directly by them.

Placement Offers

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SBI will not offer any placement post completion of the internship. The summer interns are also not given any weightage in the Bank’s regular recruitment process for different positions in the Bank.

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Stipend

The Bank will pay only the stipend to interns selected under the stipend category, upon completion of the project and submission of the project report. Any costs incurred by the interns during the internship must be borne by them, including arrangements for their accommodation and travel.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

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