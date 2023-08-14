The idea of India: Fostering 77 years of inclusive education

On the dawn of India's 77th Independence Day, the nation, with its rich tapestry of history, culture, and diversity, stands at a significant crossroads. The tricolour unfurls with pride, echoing the dreams, aspirations, and challenges of over a billion souls. Among the myriad sectors that have witnessed progress since 1947, education remains a cornerstone. The quality of educational outcomes in India demands deeper introspection and proactive action.(Print/File)

The recent Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 provides a detailed perspective into this educational landscape. Schools, rejuvenated after their prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessed a heartening surge in enrolment figures for the 6 to 14 years age group.

However, juxtaposed against this is the sobering reality of declining reading abilities among children, reminiscent of levels a decade ago. As India celebrates its 77th year of freedom, the question arises:

Is mere enrolment enough, or is it time to shift the focus to the quality of education?

The challenges are manifold. Many schools, especially in the rural heartlands, grapple with infrastructural inadequacies. In an era heralded as the digital age, a mere 12% of schools in India are equipped with internet facilities. The digital divide is further accentuated by the absence of basic amenities, deterring consistent attendance and effective learning. Economic constraints, coupled with a lack of interest in studies, have led to alarmingly high dropout rates. The fierce competition for securing seats in premier institutions has also catalysed a brain drain, with many of India's brightest minds seeking educational avenues abroad.

Yet, the 77th year of India's independence is not just a time for reflection but also a call to action.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emerges as a beacon of hope in this context. With its vision to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’, the NEP advocates a holistic approach to education. The emphasis on experiential learning, integration of Artificial Intelligence, and linguistic inclusivity are steps in the right direction.

However, as India celebrates this significant milestone, it's imperative to remember that the journey doesn't end with policy formulation; it begins there. The successful realization of the NEP's vision necessitates collective action, commitment, and collaboration. It's not just about filling classrooms; it's about nurturing minds, kindling aspirations, and crafting a future replete with promise.

The road to educational excellence is paved with challenges, but it's these very challenges that offer opportunities for growth. The digital divide, for instance, can be bridged through public-private partnerships, leveraging technology to bring quality education to the remotest corners of the country. The high dropout rates can be addressed through community engagement, understanding the root causes, and crafting solutions tailored to regional needs.

Moreover, as the world becomes increasingly interconnected, it's essential for India's education system to be globally competitive yet rooted in its rich cultural heritage. The ancient Gurukul system, which emphasized holistic development, offers valuable insights. By integrating its principles with modern pedagogical techniques, a balanced approach to education can be achieved.

Furthermore, the emphasis on vocational training in the NEP is a step in the right direction. In a country as diverse as India, one size doesn't fit all. By offering students a plethora of choices, from traditional academic courses to vocational training, the education system can cater to varied interests and aptitudes.

In addition, the role of educators cannot be understated. Teachers are the backbone of any educational system, and their training, development, and well-being are paramount. Continuous professional development programs, peer learning, and exposure to global best practices can enhance the quality of teaching, leading to improved learning outcomes.

Another crucial aspect is parental and community involvement. Education is not limited to the four walls of a classroom. Parents, guardians, and the community play a pivotal role in shaping a child's learning journey. Regular parent-teacher meetings, community-driven educational initiatives, and collaborative projects can foster a conducive learning environment.

In conclusion, as the tricolour flutters majestically against the azure skies on India's 77th Independence Day, the nation stands poised for change. The path forward is clear: transcend the confines of enrolment and venture into the realm of qualitative educational outcomes. As India steps into its 77th year of freedom, let the clarion call be for an educational renaissance, where every child not only goes to school but also receives an education that empowers, enlightens, and elevates.

The journey ahead is long, but with collective will and action, India can script a narrative of educational excellence, worthy of its rich legacy and promising future. As the nation stands on the cusp of a new dawn, let education be the torchbearer, illuminating the path to progress, prosperity, and unparalleled potential.

(Author Shobhit Mathur is Co-founder and Vice Chancellor of Rishihood University. Views expressed here are personal.)