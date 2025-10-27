UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: FIDE, Kramnik, Taliban, Pakistan, Balochistan, Bihar elections 2025 & more

1. FIDE has decided to investigate which former world champion over harassment and online bullying concerns, following the death of American GM Daniel Naroditsky? UPSC quiz file image

A. Ruslan Ponomariov

B. Anatoly Karpov

C. Vladimir Kramnik (Correct)

D. Garry Kasparov

2. Last week, Pakistan decided to ban which extremist party under the Anti Terrorism Act?

A. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan

B. Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) (MQM-P)

C. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) (Correct)

D. Balochistan National Party

3. The Government recently commemorated 200 years of which queen’s victory against the British at Kittur?

A. Rani Chennamma (Correct)

B. Rani Tarabhai Bhonsle

C. Rani Abbakka Chowta

D. Rani Durgavati

4. The Supreme Court has recently said it is prima facie of the view that the Assam government erred in law by issuing scheduled tribe certificates to members of which community?

A. Amri Karbi

B. Halam

C. Tamang

D. Sarania Kachari (Correct)

5. The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society, launched by the State Government in 2006 with the financial assistance of World Bank, is popularly known as what?

A. Pragati

B. Jeevika (Correct)

C. Samridhi

D. NREGA

6. The Government has brought all digital services using mobile numbers under telecom cybersecurity regulations, creating a new category called TIUEs, which stand for what?

A. Telecommunication Identifier User Entities (Correct)

B. Telecom Integrated Utility Establishments

C. Technology and Internet Usage Enterprises

D. Trusted Internet Usage Entities

7. US President Donald Trump has pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the

convicted founder of which crypto exchange? A. The Silk Road

B. FTX

C. OneCoin

D. Binance (Correct)

8. US President Donald Trump has said he was ending “all trade negotiations” with which country because of a television ad opposing US tariffs that uses a voice-over by former President Ronald Reagan?

A. Australia

B. Canada (Correct)

C. UK

D. Japan

9. The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has unveiled plans to build dams on which river, a move that could restrict water flows to Pakistan’s Indus river?

A. Kabul

B. Dori

C. Kunar (Correct)

D. Pech

10. The president of which country said last week that an unknown assailant had attempted to poison him with chocolate and a jam laced with chemicals, gifted to him at a public event?

A. Iraq

B. Peru

C. Mexico

D. Ecuador (Correct)